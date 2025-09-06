CM Takes Emergency Measures For Flood Relief In Gujrat
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken emergency measures to address the worsening flood and rain situation in Gujrat, deploying machinery and senior officials from across Punjab to assist local authorities.
WASA machinery from five major cities has been sent to Gujrat, while five provincial secretaries, Housing, Communication and Works, Local Government, and Irrigation, have been deputed to ensure effective implementation of relief measures until the situation improves.
The CM said that water pumps from WASA centers in Lahore and other cities have already been delivered to Gujrat, with more heavy machinery, equipment, and staff scheduled to arrive within the next two days. “Work on the action plan to drain floodwater in Gujrat will continue round-the-clock,” she said, directing immediate implementation of the Rs. 21 billion package recently approved for establishing a modern drainage and sewerage system in Gujrat. She added that a complete system of flood drains would be constructed on modern engineering lines, while the newly established WASA Gujrat would be equipped with heavy machinery within a week.
During the briefing, the CM briefed that 83 technically skilled staff have been deployed on an emergency basis. Additionally, 26 drainage pumps, 24 drinking water supply pumps, seven water bowsers, four excavators, a fuel delivery truck, and two large generators have been delivered to Gujrat. Authorities reported that floodwater is entering Gujrat city, largely due to small water flow sources from Bhimber. While an operation to divert 20% of the water through a newly dug drain is underway, 80 percent of the flow is still directed toward the city. Efforts are being made to enhance the capacity of the drain with the help of machinery and staff.
The CM was further informed that five additional pumps are being installed to divert floodwater. Officials explained that in irrigation terminology, the current flow caused by heavy rains is classified as “sheet flow,” meaning water spreads across the ground like a sheet. They added that cleaning operations in Green Town, Makki Mohalla, Kalra Kalan, Railway Road, and Padhi Colony have been completed. Madam Chief Minister praised the efficient performance of the disposal stations, which ensured timely clearance of these areas.
