CM Takes Notice As Balochistan Reports 16th Polio Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraqz Bugti on Thursday expressed his great concern over the surface of fresh poliovirus case in Balochistan, expressing annoyance over the performance of provincial Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to curb the spread of deadly virus.
A WPV-1 crippling poliovirus has been reported in a minor girl in Zhob district of Balochistan raising the total number of such cases to 16 surfaced in Balochistan during the year 2024.
As many as 28 cases of poliovirus have been reported in the county during the current year. Of them, the majority of the cases surfaced alone in Balochistan.
“A thorough inquiry report of the polio cases reported in parts of the province shall be presented to him,” CM said while directing the health department authorities.
Stressing the need for collaborative efforts, he said we would have to fight crippling disease collectively.
“Every emerging case causes a great pain and inconvenience to the government,” he said, deploring that other nations are exploring new avenues of development and prosperity, and we are still struggling to get rid of poliovirus.
He urged the parents to ensure their children below the age of five are administered anti-polio drops.
CM Bugti called upon the provincial EOC to launch a special drive and ensure every child gets vaccinated.
