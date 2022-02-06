CM takes notice girl assault

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of rape with a girl in Gulberg area and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister ordered for immediate arrest of the accused. He said that justice would be served to the affected girl at any cost.

Police have nabbed two accused and raids were being conducted to arrest others.