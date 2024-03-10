CM Takes Notice, Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Nawabshah Van Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday took notice of a passenger van accident in Nawabshah and expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of five precious lives and eight injured persons in the incident.
The Chief Minister said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the road accident, according to the CM's spokesman.
He directed the district administration to immediately transfer the injured persons to the hospital.
He further directed that every kind of support should be given to the families of the passengers.
