LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a notice of the murder of three members of a family in Jhung the area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest and directed the police to bring the culprits to book. He ordered for providing justice to the victim family.