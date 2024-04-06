Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Acid Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CM takes notice of acid attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of an incident of acid throwing in Bahawalnagar, and directed immediately arrest of the accused who threw acid on a girl for stopping him from teasing her.

The CM also sought a report from the IG police on the incident.

