CM takes notice of acid attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an acid attack on a girl in Muharram Sial village, Jhang.

The CM, expressing profound grief over the incident, directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to submit an immediate report.

The chief minister ordered the swift arrest of those responsible and directed the authorities to ensure the victim, Bushra Fatima, receives the best possible medical treatment without any delay.