CM Takes Notice Of Acid Attack
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an acid attack on a girl in Muharram Sial village, Jhang.
The CM, expressing profound grief over the incident, directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to submit an immediate report.
The chief minister ordered the swift arrest of those responsible and directed the authorities to ensure the victim, Bushra Fatima, receives the best possible medical treatment without any delay.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy; calls for reversing Indi ..
-
Punjab Ombudsman intervention restores hope for affected shopkeepers of Pace plaza
-
People cautioned to be vigilant as heavy rainfall continues until Aug 7
-
NA Speaker congratulates national T20 team on series victory against West Indies
-
Positive economic indicators signal Pakistan’s rising global influence, stronger regional ties: A ..
-
IG Rizvi leads tributes on police Martyrs’ Day: "our martyrs are a beacon of courage and pride"
-
Shafqat Shah Pays Tribute to Police Martyrs
-
Chehlum procession arrangements reviewed in Haripur, DC and officials visit main bazaar
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn ceremonies in Hazara division
-
Haripur to Host KP’s Largest Youth Summit on August 9
-
Murree becomes dengue epicenter, controlling measures escalated
-
Motorway Police pays tribute to heroes on National Police Martyrs’ Day