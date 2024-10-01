CM Takes Notice Of Acid Attack In Shujaabad
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice
of acid throwing incident in Shujaabad.
The CM sought a report from Inspector General of Police and directed
the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to 15-year-old
Nouman, the victim of acid attack.
