CM Takes Notice Of Acid Attack In Shujaabad

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CM takes notice of acid attack in Shujaabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice

of acid throwing incident in Shujaabad.

The CM sought a report from Inspector General of Police and directed

the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to 15-year-old

Nouman, the victim of acid attack.

