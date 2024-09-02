CM Takes Notice Of Acid Attack On Girl, 2 Women In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an acid attack on a girl and two women over a minor dispute in Rohilanwali, Muzaffargarh.
The CM directed the IG Police to provide a report on the incident and emphasized that perpetrators of violence against women and children must be held accountable.
