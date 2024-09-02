CM takes notice of acid attack on girl, 2 women in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an acid attack on a girl and two women over a minor dispute in Rohilanwali, Muzaffargarh.

The CM directed the IG Police to provide a report on the incident and emphasized that perpetrators of violence against women and children must be held accountable.