CM Takes Notice Of Acid Attack On Mother, Daughter In Multan
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 09:04 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday took serious notice of a tragic incident of acid attack on a mother and her daughter in Multan and sought a detailed report from the Regional Police Officer
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday took serious notice of a tragic incident of acid attack on a mother and her daughter in Multan and sought a detailed report from the Regional Police Officer.
The CM directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible medical treatment facilities for the victims and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice. She said such heinous crimes would not be tolerated under any circumstances and strict legal action would be taken against the culprits.
