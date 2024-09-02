CM takes notice of acid throwing incident in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz sought a report from Inspector General

Police Punjab about acid throwing incident in Rohealiawali, district Muzaffargarh.

According to police, Bashir Ahmed, resident of Basti Mullana Banda Ishaaq,

along with his two sons Imran, Irfan and another companion Khadim Hussain

allegedly threw acid on three women identified as Kalsoom Bibi (50), Sawaira

Bibi (20) and Sania Bibi (6).

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Rural Health Centre Rohealianwali.

On information, the police concerned rushed to the site and collected evidences.

On the report of victim Kalsoom Bibi, the police have registered a case.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has

sought a report from Inspector General Punjab Police. She directed the police

to bring the culprits to justice.

Regional Police Officer Sajjad Hassan Khan constituted special teams to ensure

early arrest of culprits. He also directed the DPO to keep in contact with the

affected women.

However, police were conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

