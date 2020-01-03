CM takes notice of aerial firing in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of aerial firing in the precincts of Madina Town Police Station Faisalabad and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad.

As per media statement issued here on Friday, the CM has directed to take action against the responsible and said that those who violate the law did not deserve any leniency.

Faisalabad Police have registered a case and apprehended two accused.