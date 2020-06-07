CM takes notice of alleged land grabbing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday ordered investigation after a news was aired by the media regarding an attempt to demolish a wall with the intention to grab precious land belonging to Punjab University in the heart of the city.

The chief minister sought a report from CCPO Lahore and directed 'impartial investigation' of the matter andsubmission of report within 48 hours.

According to official spokesperson,Usman Buzdar ordered to initiate legal action against those involved in the land grabbing attempt. He stressed that all the legal requirements should be taken care of irrespective of any pressure.