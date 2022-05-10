UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Animals' Death In Cholistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report about the death of animals in Cholistan due to shortage of water and directed commissioner Bahawalpur to visit the affected areas for providing every possible assistance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report about the death of animals in Cholistan due to shortage of water and directed commissioner Bahawalpur to visit the affected areas for providing every possible assistance.

The Livestock and Wildlife departments should take immediate steps to protect the animals, he directed and sought a report about the assessment of animals' loss. He further directed to relocate the people and animals near water reserves, adding that the situation should be monitored round-the-clock and fodder, water, and eatables be arranged for locals and their animals.

The administration should leave no stone unturned to provide relief to the affectees, he added.

