CM Takes Notice Of Ashiq Masih Death

CM takes notice of Ashiq Masih death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took a notice of the death of a sanitary worker, Ashiq Masih, who was run over by a police van in Gujranwala, and expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the incident.

On the chief minister's direction, prompt action had been taken and a case registered against the police driver, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala reached the house of the deceased and conveyed the condolences from the chief minister. A financial support cheque was also handed over to the heirs of Ashiq Masih on behalf of the CM.

The DC said that on the CM direction, a son of Ashiq Masih would also be given government job according to rules and regulations, along with providing financial assistance to the heirs by the district government.

