CM Takes Notice Of Assault On Minor Girl

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 11:00 AM

CM takes notice of assault on minor girl

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab Chief Minister took notice of physical assault on a minor girl and sought report from IG Police on Friday.

CM Usman Buzdar while issuing order to take stern action against the accused, said he didn't deserve for any concession.

He directed local authority to ensure provision of justice to aggrieved family.

Earlier, it was reported that a licentious youth identified as Imran allegedly subjected to physical assault a two-year old minor girl at her home located at suburban area, Khan Pur Bagga Sher.

Police arrested the accused and registered case on report of her mother, Rukhsana Bibi.

