Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Attack Incidents On Election Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM

CM takes notice of attack incidents on election offices

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday took notice of various incidents of vandalism at election offices and public places of political leaders in different areas of Balochistan and sought the reports of the incidents from the concerned department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday took notice of various incidents of vandalism at election offices and public places of political leaders in different areas of Balochistan and sought the reports of the incidents from the concerned department.

He also directed the Balochistan Home Department to increase security arrangements to improve the law and order situation in the province.

Taking notice of various incidents of mischief in different areas of the province, the Caretaker CM directed the Chief Secretary Balochistan and the Home Department to formulate a revised effective security strategy for maintaining durable peace in the area.

He also praised the timely action of the law enforcement agencies in the immediate response to these incidents and said that all agencies were cooperating with each other to thwart any conspiracy to tamper with the national process of general elections in Balochistan.

Coordination is active and all available resources are being used to restore peace, he said and added that during the elections in the province, the conspiracy was keeping people away from the electoral process through creating fear which would be foiled by the contribution of security forces.

He said that all the available resources were being utilized for the safety of people's lives and property, the people of Balochistan should actively participate in fulfilling the national duty of elections and democratically elect their representatives for a bright future who could solve their problems in the areas.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Chief Minister Law And Order Mardan All From

Recent Stories

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

7 minutes ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

7 minutes ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

7 minutes ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

7 minutes ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

7 minutes ago
 Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO

10 minutes ago
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions ..

Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..

10 minutes ago
 Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed ..

Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'

10 minutes ago
 Protests called off at Peru's Machu Picchu: minist ..

Protests called off at Peru's Machu Picchu: minister

10 minutes ago
 Arrests as French farmers close in on Paris

Arrests as French farmers close in on Paris

10 minutes ago
 Conducive environment must for candidates prepari ..

Conducive environment must for candidates preparing for general elections: Pak ..

7 minutes ago
 NADRA, NIMC strengthen identity related services t ..

NADRA, NIMC strengthen identity related services through partnership

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan