CM takes notice of attack incidents on election offices

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday took notice of various incidents of vandalism at election offices and public places of political leaders in different areas of Balochistan and sought the reports of the incidents from the concerned department.

He also directed the Balochistan Home Department to increase security arrangements to improve the law and order situation in the province.

Taking notice of various incidents of mischief in different areas of the province, the Caretaker CM directed the Chief Secretary Balochistan and the Home Department to formulate a revised effective security strategy for maintaining durable peace in the area.

He also praised the timely action of the law enforcement agencies in the immediate response to these incidents and said that all agencies were cooperating with each other to thwart any conspiracy to tamper with the national process of general elections in Balochistan.

Coordination is active and all available resources are being used to restore peace, he said and added that during the elections in the province, the conspiracy was keeping people away from the electoral process through creating fear which would be foiled by the contribution of security forces.

He said that all the available resources were being utilized for the safety of people's lives and property, the people of Balochistan should actively participate in fulfilling the national duty of elections and democratically elect their representatives for a bright future who could solve their problems in the areas.