CM Takes Notice Of Attack Incidents On Election Offices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday took notice of various incidents of vandalism at election offices and public places of political leaders in different areas of Balochistan and sought the reports of the incidents from the concerned department
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday took notice of various incidents of vandalism at election offices and public places of political leaders in different areas of Balochistan and sought the reports of the incidents from the concerned department.
He also directed the Balochistan Home Department to increase security arrangements to improve the law and order situation in the province.
Taking notice of various incidents of mischief in different areas of the province, the Caretaker CM directed the Chief Secretary Balochistan and the Home Department to formulate a revised effective security strategy for maintaining durable peace in the area.
He also praised the timely action of the law enforcement agencies in the immediate response to these incidents and said that all agencies were cooperating with each other to thwart any conspiracy to tamper with the national process of general elections in Balochistan.
Coordination is active and all available resources are being used to restore peace, he said and added that during the elections in the province, the conspiracy was keeping people away from the electoral process through creating fear which would be foiled by the contribution of security forces.
He said that all the available resources were being utilized for the safety of people's lives and property, the people of Balochistan should actively participate in fulfilling the national duty of elections and democratically elect their representatives for a bright future who could solve their problems in the areas.
Recent Stories
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'
Protests called off at Peru's Machu Picchu: minister
Arrests as French farmers close in on Paris
Conducive environment must for candidates preparing for general elections: Pak ..
NADRA, NIMC strengthen identity related services through partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord7 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments7 minutes ago
-
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-467 minutes ago
-
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid7 minutes ago
-
Conducive environment must for candidates preparing for general elections: Pakistan Muslim League- ..7 minutes ago
-
NADRA, NIMC strengthen identity related services through partnership7 minutes ago
-
History of KP police full of sacrifices, gallantry: CM7 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee discusses Amendment Bill 20247 minutes ago
-
Over 3.6 mln Rawalpindi voters to elect representatives for 7 NA, 14 PA seats7 minutes ago
-
Zmarak Achakzai Calls on ECP, Government to address firing incident targeting ANP Workers7 minutes ago
-
IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas1 hour ago
-
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections1 hour ago