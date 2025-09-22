CM Takes Notice Of Attempt On Senior Journalist's Life
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of an attempt on a senior journalist Imtiaz Mir's life.
He has sought a report of the incident from the IGP Sindh.
He has also expressed his grief and sorrow over the incident.
