CM takes notice of attempt to burn young man

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an incident of allegedly sprinkling petrol on a 20-year-old youth and setting him on fire in Shadbagh Lahore.

The CM sought a report from Inspector General of Police on the incident and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured youth.