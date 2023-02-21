UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Barkhan Incident

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken notice of the Barkhan incident in which a woman along with his two sons was killed by unknown persons.

He has ordered to constitute a Joint Investigation Team to probe the gruesome incident, a handout issued by the CM Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The CM expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and assured them that the elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

