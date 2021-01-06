CM takes notice of BHU Bannu incident, 10 employees suspended

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday took notice of the matter of converting Basic Health Unit into a kitchen for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting in Bannu and suspended ten employees including Women Medical Officer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday took notice of the matter of converting Basic Health Unit into a kitchen for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting in Bannu and suspended ten employees including Women Medical Officer.

A two-member inquiry committee headed by Deputy DHO Bannu was formed to investigate the incident.

Government hospitals are there to provide medical treatment to the people, not for the sake of someone's guests said Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against those who allow government buildings to be used for political purposes.