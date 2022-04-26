UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Blast In Van

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 04:42 PM

CM takes notice of blast in van

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took notice of a blast in a van

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took notice of a blast in a van.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner East and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East to reach on the scene immediately.

CM Murad directed to shift the injured passengers to Dow hospital.

He said that measures should be taken to save the lives of the passengers.

He also sought a detailed report on the incident from the Commissioner Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Chief Minister Police Van Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

China mulls building defense system against near-E ..

China mulls building defense system against near-Earth asteroids

2 minutes ago
 Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

47 minutes ago
 EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully ..

EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully Implement Anti-Russian Sancti ..

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.5590 against USD Tuesday ..

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.5590 against USD Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 UN chief in Moscow says wants Ukraine ceasefire 'a ..

UN chief in Moscow says wants Ukraine ceasefire 'as soon as possible'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.