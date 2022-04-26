CM takes notice of blast in van

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took notice of a blast in a van

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday took notice of a blast in a van.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner East and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East to reach on the scene immediately.

CM Murad directed to shift the injured passengers to Dow hospital.

He said that measures should be taken to save the lives of the passengers.

He also sought a detailed report on the incident from the Commissioner Karachi.