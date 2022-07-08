UrduPoint.com

CM Takes Notice Of Brother, Sister Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Friday sought a report from Inspector General Police (IGP) of killing of siblings in the area of Bilal Ganj.

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused immediately.

Hamza Shahbaz extended his heartfelt condolences to bereaved family and assured justice to the affected family.

Meanwhile, IGP directed the senior police officers to reach at the spot immediately.

He directed to investigate all aspects of the incident with the help of forensic teams. The IGP directed to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits with the help of Safe City cameras.

