CM Takes Notice Of Burning Daughter-in-law Alive In Sahiwal

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of burning daughter-in-law alive in a village near Sahiwal and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

She expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

