CM takes notice of Chamkani incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Khyber Mahmood Khan Wednesday took notice of the killing incident in Chamkani area.

The chief minister directed the police for early arrest of culprits involved in the incident.

The CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that some people killed seven members of a family in Chamkani area the other day.