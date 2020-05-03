CM takes notice of child molestation in Sadiqabad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of child molestation incident in the area of Sadiqabad and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur.

He also directed to initiate action against the accused according to law, says a news release.

The CM directed that justice should be provided to family members of the affected child at any cost.

However, the police have arrested an accused Asadullah alias Babu involvedin the case.