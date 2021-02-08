CM takes notice of child murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of the murder of an 11-year-old child in Hanjarwal and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

According to a handout issued here, the CM directed the police to ensure the early arrest of perpetrators.

The Chief Minister also extended sympathies to the heirs and said that justice would be provided to them.