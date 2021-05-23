CM takes notice of child murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a kidnapping and murder of a child in Karyala Chakwal and sought a report from Regional Police Office (RPO) Rawalpindi.

The Chief Minister directed for the immediate arrest of the accused and fulfill the requirements of the justice, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar assured justice to the bereaved family of the child and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with them.