CM Takes Notice Of Child Murder

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 09:16 PM

CM takes notice of child murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a 13-year old child after kidnapping in Multan and sought a report from Inspector General Police.

The chief minister directed to apprehend the accused at the earliest after initiating legal action against them.

He said those involved in this heinous act do not deserve any concession.

Usman Buzdar directed to ensure justice to the affected family at any cost.

