UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Child Murder In Rahim Yar Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:20 PM

CM takes notice of child murder in Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a strong notice of the murder incident of a 5-year old child in Rahim Yar Khan, and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar directed that the accused found involved in committing murder should be brought in the stern grip of law, said a handout on Sunday.

The CM asserted that the bereaved family be provided with justice under any circumstance.

CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the affected family and assuredthem provision of justice at any cost.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Police Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Sunday Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

9 minutes ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

54 minutes ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.