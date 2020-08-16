CM takes notice of child murder in Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a strong notice of the murder incident of a 5-year old child in Rahim Yar Khan, and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar directed that the accused found involved in committing murder should be brought in the stern grip of law, said a handout on Sunday.

The CM asserted that the bereaved family be provided with justice under any circumstance.

CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the affected family and assuredthem provision of justice at any cost.