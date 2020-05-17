CM takes notice of child murder incident in Nawab Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took a strict notice of the child murder incident in Nawab Town and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer CCPO Lahore.

The CM ordered immediate arrest of the accused involved in the child murder incident.

Usman Buzdar also expressed his heartfelt sympathy andcondolence with family members of the victim child. Hedirected that family members of child be provided with justice.