LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the children's death by taking substandard medicine in Multan and sought a report from the commissioner and the secretary health.

The chief minister also directed to hold a comprehensive inquiry about the incident besides taking stern legal action against the responsible, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of children.

Meanwhile, the quack involved in the incident has been arrested and his clinic was sealed.