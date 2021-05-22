CM Takes Notice Of Children's Death Due To Sub-standard Medicine
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the children's death by taking substandard medicine in Multan and sought a report from the commissioner and the secretary health.
The chief minister also directed to hold a comprehensive inquiry about the incident besides taking stern legal action against the responsible, said a handout issued here on Saturday.
Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of children.
Meanwhile, the quack involved in the incident has been arrested and his clinic was sealed.