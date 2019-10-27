LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday, after taking notice of child's death incident due to dog bite in Gojra, sought a report from Faisalabad commissioner.

The CM ordered for its complete investigation.

Usman Buzdar said that those responsible for the negligence should be proceeded against according to the law.

He expressed his anger over non-availability of dog-bite vaccine in the hospital and despite issuance of clear-cut directions, absence of such vaccine proves negligence on the part of the officials concerned.