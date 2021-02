LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of the murder of a child in Sheikhupura and sought a report from the RPO.

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure justice tothe affected family at any cost.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.