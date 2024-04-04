Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking notice of the incident of rape of a ‘Mu’atakif’ child in a mosque in Kot Addu, said that accused involved in the heinous crime should be given exemplary punishment under the law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking notice of the incident of rape of a ‘Mu’atakif’ child in a mosque in Kot Addu, said that accused involved in the heinous crime should be given exemplary punishment under the law.

The Chief Minister directed to identify the culprit at the earliest after conducting thorough investigation into the case, and sought a report from IG Police in the matter.