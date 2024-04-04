CM Takes Notice Of Child's Rape In Kot Addu
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking notice of the incident of rape of a ‘Mu’atakif’ child in a mosque in Kot Addu, said that accused involved in the heinous crime should be given exemplary punishment under the law
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking notice of the incident of rape of a ‘Mu’atakif’ child in a mosque in Kot Addu, said that accused involved in the heinous crime should be given exemplary punishment under the law.
The Chief Minister directed to identify the culprit at the earliest after conducting thorough investigation into the case, and sought a report from IG Police in the matter.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh minister pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Netherlands organizes exhibition3 minutes ago
-
Death of father-in-law of Director Information Sukkur condoled3 minutes ago
-
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran10 minutes ago
-
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises10 minutes ago
-
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis10 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water30 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM21 minutes ago
-
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani21 minutes ago
-
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy politics21 minutes ago
-
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed21 minutes ago