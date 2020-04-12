CM takes notice of COVID-19 tests reports at Nishtar Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of a news aired on media relating to surfacing corona results of few doctors and staff positive deputed at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report from Provincial Health Minister and Secretary Health in this regard. He directed to conduct inquiry regarding surfacing of corona tests positive of few doctors, staff and should also submit its report.

He directed to probe the matter regarding provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other necessary equipments to the doctors and concerned staff.

Usman Buzdar directed that the doctors and other staff deputed at hospitals should be provided with PPEs and other essential equipments on priority basis.

He maintained that doctors and other paramedical staff were standing on the front line to fight battle against coronavirus and their safety and protection was our first and foremost priority.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to provisionof PPEs and other essential equipments to the doctors and paramedical staff.