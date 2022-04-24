CM takes notice of cylinder explosion in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister took notice of cylinder explosion occurred here at Kashti Chowk near Lyari Benazir University on Sunday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow and regret over the incident and has demanded a detailed report on the blast from Commissioner Karachi CM also ordered to declare emergency in civil and Lyari hospitals.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner of Sindh that the injured should be shifted to the hospital immediately.

The all medical facilities should be provided to the injured admitted in Civil Hospital and Lyari General Hospital, he told.