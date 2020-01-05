UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Dacoity In House Of Imtiaz Alam

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM takes notice of dacoity in house of Imtiaz Alam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore regarding a dacoity incident in the house of senior journalist Imtiaz Alam and ordered for arresting the culprits at the earliest.

He directed that police should take foolproof security arrangements to protect life and property of citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Sunday From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

8 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

15 minutes ago

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

2 hours ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

2 hours ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

3 hours ago

UAE defeats China in Amateur International Ice Hoc ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.