CM Takes Notice Of Dacoity In House Of Imtiaz Alam
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore regarding a dacoity incident in the house of senior journalist Imtiaz Alam and ordered for arresting the culprits at the earliest.
He directed that police should take foolproof security arrangements to protect life and property of citizens.