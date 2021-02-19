UrduPoint.com
CM Takes Notice Of Daska Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

CM takes notice of Daska firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of firing incident in Daska by elections, has sought a report from the inspector general of Police (IGP).

The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and said that actionwould be initiated against the responsible without any discrimination.

