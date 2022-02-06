CM takes notice of death due to dog-bite

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a child in the Jhang district due to dog-bite and sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad division and the RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister ordered for holding an impartial inquiry into the incident.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. He promised that justice would be provided to the affected family.