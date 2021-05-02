CM takes notice of death due to kite string

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a man due to a stray kite string in Baghbanpura area of Gujranwala and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO).

He also ordered for initiating legal action against the culprits, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident and extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM said that ensuing complete ban on kite flying was a responsibility of the police and termed the loss of precious human lives a failure and criminal negligence of the police station concerned. He directed the police to ensure effective implementation of the ban on kite flying besides taking preventive measure to avoid such incidents in future.