CM Takes Notice Of Death Due To Kite String

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of the death of a man due to kite string and sought report from Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore in this regard.

He expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow with the bereaved family.

He said strict action should be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Kite-flying incidents were intolerable as a ban had been imposed on the activity, he added.

The CM said wherever kite-flying incident occurred, the police officers concerned would be held responsible.

Meanwhile, SHO Mughalpura Mudassir Ullah was suspended from service and an inquiry was initiated against him as the tragic incident took place in his area.

Buzdar warned that he would not tolerate any negligence or lapse for not ensuring implementation of the kite-flying ban and stern action would be taken against the SHO concerned in case of occurrence of any kite-flying incident in his area.

