CM takes notice of death of citizen with kite string

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a citizen with kite string in Harbanspura area and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister directed to initiate legal action against the responsible besides strictly enforced the ban on kite flying.

He directed to launch indiscriminate action against those who were involved in kite flying.

He ordered the police department to ensure the ban on kite flying strictly.

Usman Buzdar also extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the deceased.