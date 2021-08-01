CM takes notice of death of labourer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a labourer by falling into an iron furnace in Manawan area and sought a report from the Lahore commissioner.

The CM ordered for taking action after identifying the responsible. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.