CM Takes Notice Of Death Of Minor Girl

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a three-year-old child due to slit of her throat by a stray kite string in Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic incident.

The CM also extended heart-felt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family.

Usman Buzdar expressed his indignation over the incidents of kite flying in Lahore. He ordered for taking strict action against the responsible persons and said that such incidents were not tolerable.

He ordered for enforcing the ban on kite flying strictly. Strict indiscriminate action should be taken against those who violate the law, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

