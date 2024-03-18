CM Takes Notice Of Death Of Sewer Men
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the death of two sewer men during cleaning in Faisalabad.
The chief minister said, “It is very sad that the sewer men met with a tragic accident while on duty.
" She expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives and shared her heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families. The chief minister also sought a report from the Faisalabad commissioner.
Recent Stories
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister KP resolves to protect children against diseases1 minute ago
-
Retaining walls alongside Chitral-Booni Shandoor road starts deteriorating1 minute ago
-
LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi's wife2 minutes ago
-
Minister visits examination centre2 minutes ago
-
PM visits residence of martyrs' family, pays tribute2 minutes ago
-
House owner arrested for murder of 22-year-old girl (tenant) over Utility Bills12 minutes ago
-
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested14 minutes ago
-
Six held for violating Ramazan act21 minutes ago
-
Isra University organizes seminar to curb blasphemous content on social media21 minutes ago
-
KP government to provide 10000 rupees each to 40000 families of district Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Man arrested on assaulting teenage girl22 minutes ago
-
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties31 minutes ago