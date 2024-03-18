Open Menu

CM Takes Notice Of Death Of Sewer Men

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the death of two sewer men during cleaning in Faisalabad.

The chief minister said, “It is very sad that the sewer men met with a tragic accident while on duty.

" She expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives and shared her heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families. The chief minister also sought a report from the Faisalabad commissioner.

