CM Takes Notice Of Death Of Two Children At Sahiwal Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 06:53 PM

CM takes notice of death of two children at Sahiwal hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the death of two children in a fire in Sahiwal’s Teaching Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the death of two children in a fire in Sahiwal’s Teaching Hospital.

The CM also sought a report from the Sahiwal Commissioner.

The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

She directed to probe the sorrowful incident. She directed to take stern action after ascertaining responsibility. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We stand with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief.”

