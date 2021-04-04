CM takes notice of death of two patients in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of two patients due to the alleged negligence in ICU of DG Khan Teaching Hospital and sought a report from Commissioner DG Khan.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members of the deceased, said a handout issued here.

He said that legal action will be taken against the responsible. He added that negligence in treatment and looking after patients in hospitals will not be tolerated at any cost.