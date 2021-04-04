UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Takes Notice Of Death Of Two Patients In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:20 PM

CM takes notice of death of two patients in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of two patients due to the alleged negligence in ICU of DG Khan Teaching Hospital and sought a report from Commissioner DG Khan.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members of the deceased, said a handout issued here.

He said that legal action will be taken against the responsible. He added that negligence in treatment and looking after patients in hospitals will not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

41 minutes ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.