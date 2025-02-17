CM takes notice of death of two people by falling into open manhole in Pattoki

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong indignation over the tragic deaths of two individuals who fell into an open manhole in Pattoki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong indignation over the tragic deaths of two individuals who fell into an open manhole in Pattoki.

Taking swift action, she ordered the immediate transfer of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pattoki, placing both officials on special duty (OSD).

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the Chief Officer of Pattoki Municipal Corporation and the MO Infrastructure & Sanitation for their negligence.

The CM directed stern action against all employees found guilty of dereliction of duty. “I will not allow the public to suffer due to the negligence of government officials,” she said and emphasised that such incidents are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. She further stated that the loss of two precious lives due to negligence warrants strict accountability.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of an elderly woman and another individual, raising serious concerns about municipal negligence and public safety in the area.