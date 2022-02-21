CM takes notice of death of youth due to kite string

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a notice of the death of a youth owing to coming in close contact with the hanging chemical string from an electrical wire in Kasur and sought a report from Inspector General Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a notice of the death of a youth owing to coming in close contact with the hanging chemical string from an electrical wire in Kasur and sought a report from Inspector General Police.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the deceased youth.

The chief minister directed that strict action be taken against those found responsible in committing this negligence and zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against kite-flying incidents.